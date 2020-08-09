General News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Coronavirus death toll rises to 215 while active cases reduce further to 2,458

Active Coronavirus cases in Ghana keeps reducing in consecutive updates by the Ghana Health Service, now standing at 2,458 cases.



In the previous update by the GHS, active cases of COVID-19 dropped from 3,253 to 2,625 and now to the 2,458 representing a drop by 167 cases.



The latest update released on Sunday, August 9, 2020, however, indicates that the death toll has risen marginally from 206 from the previous update to 215.



Meanwhile, cumulative cases so far stand at 41,003 after 470 new cases recorded on August 6, 2020, with 38,330 recoveries/discharges.



"A total of 470 new cases were reported on August 6, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 4 July to 5 August 2020... but reported from the lab on August 6, 2020," the GHS said on the COVID-19 dedicated website.



Greater Accra Region still tops all the regions with the number of confirmed cases.



The region has recorded close to 50% of all confirmed cases in the country, followed by the Ashanti Region and Western Region.





- Case Count from Highest to Lowest-Greater Accra Region - 20,491Ashanti Region - 10,251Western Region - 2,801Eastern Region - 1,923Central Region - 1,721Bono East Region - 660Volta Region - 622Western North Region - 568Northern Region - 454Bono Region - 439Ahafo Region - 428Upper East Region - 282Oti Region - 204Upper West Region - 88Savannah Region - 62North East Region - 9