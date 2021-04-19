You are here: HomeNews2021 04 19Article 1236598

Health News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus death toll now 771 whiles active cases drop to 1,334

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 771, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

Some 46 new cases were also confirmed.

The active caseload now stands at 1,334.

Out of that, 30 are in severe condition and nine in critical condition.

A total of 91,709 cases have been recorded since mid-March 2020.

Of that number, 89,604 have recovered.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 50,642

Ashanti Region - 15,445

Western Region - 5,749

Eastern Region - 4,157

Central Region - 3,311

Volta Region - 2,419

Northern Region - 1,651

Bono East Region - 1,423

Bono Region - 1,371

Upper East Region - 1,311

Western North Region - 859

Ahafo Region - 707

Upper West Region - 493

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savannah Region - 122

