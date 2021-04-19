Coronavirus death toll now 771 whiles active cases drop to 1,334

Health News of Monday, 19 April 2021
Source: Class FM
Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 771, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.
Some 46 new cases were also confirmed.
The active caseload now stands at 1,334.
Out of that, 30 are in severe condition and nine in critical condition.
A total of 91,709 cases have been recorded since mid-March 2020.
Of that number, 89,604 have recovered.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 50,642
Ashanti Region - 15,445
Western Region - 5,749
Eastern Region - 4,157
Central Region - 3,311
Volta Region - 2,419
Northern Region - 1,651
Bono East Region - 1,423
Bono Region - 1,371
Upper East Region - 1,311
Western North Region - 859
Ahafo Region - 707
Upper West Region - 493
Oti Region - 406
North East Region - 223
Savannah Region - 122