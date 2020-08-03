You are here: HomeNews2020 08 03Article 1024507

General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus death toll now 191 as case count crosses 37k

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Ghana’s coronavirus case count currently stands at 37, 812 following 798 new cases, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said in the latest national update.

The death toll from the deadly virus now stands at 191 after nine more persons lost their lives to the disease.

Hence Ghana’s current active case count stands at 3,308.

Out of this number, six are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition, GHS said.

The latest figures also revealed that a total of 399,446 tests have been conducted in the country since March 2020.

Below is the regional case situation of the COVID-19.

Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region - 19,320

Ashanti Region - 9,454

Western Region - 2,697

Central Region - 1,553

Eastern Region - 1,483

Volta Region – 609

Western North Region - 520

Bono East Region - 511

Bono Region - 439

Northern Region - 354

Upper East Region - 282

Ahafo Region - 232

Oti Region - 199

Upper West Region - 88

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 9

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter