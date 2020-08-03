General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Coronavirus death toll now 191 as case count crosses 37k

Ghana’s coronavirus case count currently stands at 37, 812 following 798 new cases, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said in the latest national update.



The death toll from the deadly virus now stands at 191 after nine more persons lost their lives to the disease.



Hence Ghana’s current active case count stands at 3,308.



Out of this number, six are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition, GHS said.



The latest figures also revealed that a total of 399,446 tests have been conducted in the country since March 2020.



Below is the regional case situation of the COVID-19.



Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 19,320



Ashanti Region - 9,454



Western Region - 2,697



Central Region - 1,553



Eastern Region - 1,483



Volta Region – 609



Western North Region - 520



Bono East Region - 511



Bono Region - 439



Northern Region - 354



Upper East Region - 282



Ahafo Region - 232



Oti Region - 199



Upper West Region - 88



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 9





