Coronavirus death toll increases by one, active cases reduce to 533

General News of Saturday, 19 September 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
One more person has died from coronavirus in Ghana, bringing the death toll in the country to 295, according to the latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
The update, published the GHS COVID-19 website, is the latest figures as of September 15, 2020.
According to the GHS, 97 new coronavirus cases take the cumulative confirmed cases to 45, 857 but there have been 45, 029 discharges/recoveries.
This means the active cases have reduced to 533 from 564.
Five of the active cases are critical, according to the GHS.
Below is the cumulative cases per region.
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 23,270
Ashanti Region - 10,942
Western Region - 2,963
Eastern Region - 2,395
Central Region - 1,918
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 669
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 528
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 291
Oti Region - 241
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
