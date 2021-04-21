Coronavirus death toll, active load rise slightly

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021
Source: Class FM
Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by one, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.
It is now 772.
Also, some 74 new cases have been confirmed.
This takes the active caseload to 1,350 from the previous 1,334.
Of that number, 28 are severe and nine critical.
Since mid-March, a total of 91,783 cases have been recorded with 89,661 having recovered.
According to the GHS, 787,180 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 50,666
Ashanti Region - 15,466
Western Region - 5,750
Eastern Region - 4,164
Central Region - 3,324
Volta Region - 2,419
Northern Region - 1,651
Bono East Region - 1,424
Bono Region - 1,371
Upper East Region - 1,311
Western North Region - 861
Ahafo Region - 707
Upper West Region - 493
Oti Region - 406
North East Region - 223
Savanna Region - 122