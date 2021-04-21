Coronavirus death toll, active load rise slightly

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by one, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.



It is now 772.



Also, some 74 new cases have been confirmed.



This takes the active caseload to 1,350 from the previous 1,334.



Of that number, 28 are severe and nine critical.



Since mid-March, a total of 91,783 cases have been recorded with 89,661 having recovered.



According to the GHS, 787,180 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 50,666



Ashanti Region - 15,466



Western Region - 5,750



Eastern Region - 4,164



Central Region - 3,324



Volta Region - 2,419



Northern Region - 1,651



Bono East Region - 1,424



Bono Region - 1,371



Upper East Region - 1,311



Western North Region - 861



Ahafo Region - 707



Upper West Region - 493



Oti Region - 406



North East Region - 223



Savanna Region - 122