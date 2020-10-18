General News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus death rate still low – Akufo-Addo

play videoFile photo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that Ghana’s Coronavirus death rate still low as against other parts of the world.



In his 18th televised address to the nation, the President noted that the success is due to the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols government instituted to combat the virus.



“The rate of death 0.5 per cent continues to remain very low. Thirteen more deaths have occurred bringing the total number of deaths tragically to 310 out of a total number of 510,074 tested,” he said in his address on Sunday.



Akufo-Addo then urged Ghanaians to “continue to comply with the measures put in place to deal with the virus” adding that “this is the surest way by which we can defeat the virus.”



Watch Akufo-Addo's address below.









