General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus cases decline in parliament as house resumes sitting

Ghana's parliament

COVID-19 positive cases have drastically reduced in parliament from 168 to 12 as at Tuesday, 2 March 2021.



The latest figure comes as parliament readies to roll out plans to vaccinate all members and staff.



The 12 positive cases include some lawmakers and staff who are undergoing isolation and treatment.



It is recalled that the Speaker of the house, Alban Bagbin shut down Parliament for three weeks, from Wednesday, 10 February to Tuesday, 2 March 2021, due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in the house.



As at the time of shutting down the house, 17 MPs had tested positive while the number of infections among staff of the house had increased from 71 to 151.



In his opening remarks after the house resumed from the three-week break, Mr Bagbin urged the lawmakers to religiously abide by the safety protocols to ensure smooth sailing of the business of the house.



Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his State of the Nation Address at the beginning of the 8th Parliament on Tuesday, 9 March.



The budget is also expected to be laid on Friday, March 12 for consideration of the house as announced by the Speaker.