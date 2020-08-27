General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus case count hits 43,949 in latest update, death toll 270

Dr. Patrick Kuma- Aboagye

The coronavirus case count in Ghana has reached 43,949, according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service.



Dr Patrick Kuma- Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, made this known to the media on Thursday, August 27, 2020.



He said active cases as of August 25, were 1,287, down slightly from the initial figure of 1,325.



According to him, deaths as of August 25, stood at 270.



He said a total of 42,392 patients had been discharged as of August 25, 2020.



According to him, about 439,246 tests have been conducted cummulatively in Ghana.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.