General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Zoomlion conducts second round of disinfection at Accra Girls SHS

play videoThe disinfected areas included classrooms and offices

Zoomlion Company Limited on Thursday morning conducted a disinfection exercise on the campus of Accra Girls Senior High School.



The exercise makes it the second time the school has been disinfected. The first was conducted prior to the reopening of schools for final year students across the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the Head of Vector Control Unit of Zoomlion, Reverend Ebenezer Kwame Addai, said the exercise had become necessary following the confirmation of some infections in the school.



“Just last week or a couple of weeks ago, we were told that there had been infected cases on this campus and one of the steps that we must take when there is an infected case is that we must do disinfection to deactivate the viruses that have infected the place. So we are here to do the disinfection,” he said.



The company also donated items including microbial soaps and sanitizers to the school as a measure to prevent the further spread of the virus.



Mr Addai indicated that Zoomlion will visit other schools that have been marked as high-risk schools and replicate the disinfection exercise there.



Receiving the donation of behalf of the school, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Monica Ankrah while expressing appreciation to Zoomlion for the gesture appealed to institutions and the general public to aid the GES in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring the safety of the students.



“We say a very big thank you for the kind gesture that you’ve done. We are very appreciative. But we will continue to be like Oliver Twist, we will call for more. So at this juncture I am appealing to all organisations that they should come to our aid and support us,” she appealed.







On the status of the infected students, Madam Ankrah said a good number of the them have fully recovered and are expected to be brought back from the isolation center to school in the course of the day.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.