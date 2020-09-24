Regional News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Coronavirus: Zoomlion commences 3rd phase of disinfection in Greater Accra

The disinfection and fumigation exercise will end on Wednesday, September 30

The Zoomlion Ghana Limited has commenced the third phase of its nationwide disinfection and fumigation exercise in some Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.



The exercise which began on Wednesday, September 24, 2020, is expected to end on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.



Greater Accra Regional Coordinator of Zoomlion, Ernest Morgan Acquah highlighted that the week-long was an exercise is targeted at 109 senior high and special schools, and some 3,680 basic schools in the Greater Accra region alone.



“In all, for the 3rd phase, we are doing 109 senior high schools and special schools, then we are also doing 3,680 basic schools in the Greater Accra Region,” he said.



He added that the move has been necessitated due to the soon reopening of schools for some students in the junior and senior high schools to complete their academic calendar.



This, he believes, will help to prevent any contraction or spread of the virus once they get to their respective campuses.



“We don’t want the situation whereby the new set of people who’ll come, will report that they have been infected; So, we’re doing this 3rd phase so the environment is safe,” he explained.



Mr Acquah scored that in all of its previous and current disinfection exercises, the Zoomlion has not faced any challenge, adding that “the heads of schools are happy that we’re coming round because they can all testify to the fact that since we started, the rate of infection that is being reported by the Ministry of Health is going down.”



He, therefore, entreated parents to advise their wards to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols as they come to school.



Following the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana early this year, Zoomlion had undertaken a number of exercises geared towards prevention and curbing the spread of the disease.



Key among its numerous interventions included disinfection of public tertiary institutions, senior high schools as well as basic schools nationwide, and currently, Zoomlion is providing services to private businesses and companies at a 50 percent discount.

