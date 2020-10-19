General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: ‘Zero active cases must be the goal’ – Akufo-Addo

play videoFile photo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the goal of his government is to have zero active cases of the Novel Coronavirus.



According to him, when the people of Ghana look out and remain each other’s keeper, “we’ll emerge victorious in the fight against COVID-19”.



“Zero active cases must be the goal and I have no doubt that together and with the help of God, this too shall pass, for the battle is still the Lord’s,” Akufo-Addo stated during his 18th televised address to the nation on Sunday, October 18.



He further indicated that Ghanaians should “continue to comply with the measures put in place to deal with the virus. This is the surest way by which we can defeat the virus.”



Akufo-Addo as part of his address said COVID-19-related deaths in Ghana remain low in the country as against what is happening in other parts of the world.



He attributed the success in containing the spread of the virus to the prudent measures his government has put in place to combat the virus.



He said, “The rate of death 0.5 per cent continues to remain very low. Thirteen more deaths have occurred bringing the total number of deaths tragically to 310 out of a total number of 510,074 tested.”



Watch the President’s address below.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.