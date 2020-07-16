Health News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Coronavirus: Why the use of face shields only is dangerous

File photo: A face shield

The use of face shields without masks as protection against COVID-19 has become a common trend in the country now.



People are now using the face shields as a replacement for face masks in protecting themselves against COVID-19.



The Ghana Medical Association and the West African College of Surgeons (Ghana Chapter) have condemned the use of face shields without face masks.



The two associations, in a joint statement, advised the general public to discontinue the trend, which they described as dangerous, with immediate effect.



Here’s why using face shields only is not the best



“Face shields only protect against splashes,” the two associations stated.



They warned that the continuous use of face shields without masks by the general public will lead to increased cases of COVID-19 in the country.



According to them, the use of face shields alone without face masks does not give the user the needed protection against COVID-19 especially in the light of the potential airborne spread of the virus from emerging scientific evidence.



The CDC’s recommendation on the use of face shields



The Ghana Medical Association and the West African College of Surgeons (Ghana Chapter) are not the only organisations against the use of face shields without face masks for protection against COVID-19.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also issued a warning against the everyday use of face shields without face masks.



The CDC in its updated guidelines and recommendations for face coverings to combat COVID-19, indicated that it does not recommend the use of face shields for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for cloth face coverings.



The CDC further stated that “If face shields are used without a mask, they should wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend to below the chin.”



“Disposable face shields should only be worn for a single-use. Reusable face shields should be cleaned and disinfected after each use,” the CDC advised.



The CDC, however, warned that newborns and infants should not use plastic face shields.



Fake reports about face masks debunked



The Ghana Medical Association and the West African College of Surgeons (Ghana Chapter) also debunked reports on social media which suggest that the use of face masks causes a decrease in blood oxygen concentration, as well as, a build-up of carbon dioxide.



They entreated the public to disregard the reports, indicating that as medical doctors, they wear face masks all the time in the course of work and no such derangement have been observed.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.