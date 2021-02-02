General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Coronavirus: Weddings are banned, not marriages – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information

Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says marriages can still take place despite the ban on weddings by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.



The Ofoase-Ayirebi MP also noted burial services can continue in spite of the ban on funerals.



“The president did not ban burial service because the activity of burial, we actually encourage to go on… What is banned is the funeral where typically in the Ghanaian community we will all gather, shake hands, the announcement of people, then they’ll call for a song, people will come and dance, where there is a little party associated with it. That is what has been banned,” he noted at a press briefing Tuesday.



He further explained: “In the same way, when it comes to marriage, what the president has said is that, what in Ghana we call wedding, the full-blown wedding where we have a big party with reception and people dancing and people eating, siting at reception tables, etc, that is what has been banned,” he added.



“We’ve got a lot of requests about so what if somebody is having a church service, which is allowed, and they choose to bless their marriage there as part of the church service. I’m not sure that is what has been banned. It’s the wedding. The full-blown wedding with it’s reception and social activity associated with it is what has been banned”.



Akufo-Addo bans weddings



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reintroduced the ban on parties, weddings and funerals in a bid to slow the rapid spread of the deadly Covid-19 in the country.



Addressing the nation on Sunday, the President said the reintroduction of the restrictions are important due the number of active cases.



According to the President, private burials must not be more than 25 people with social distancing and covid-19 preventive measures strictly in place.



Also, beaches, night clubs, cinema are also banned with restaurants encouraged to limit sit-ins for patrons.



So far, 416 people have died from the deadly disease according to the President with the current active cases shooting up to 5, 358.



Currently, Ghana has 170 and 44 persons in severe and critical conditions respectively.



The President also urges churches and mosques to strictly implement covid-19 protocols adding that government will take delivery of first covid-19 vaccines by March 2020.