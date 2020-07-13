General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Coronavirus: Wearing face shield alone not protective enough – Dr. Da Costa

Director of Health Promotion at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye Da Costa

The Director of Health Promotion at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye Da Costa has warned that wearing of face shield alone in the quest to protect one's self from COVID-19 is dangerous.



According to Dr. Da Costa, based on the new evidence on the Covid-19, it is also considered as airborne which suspends in the air.



He warned that wearing a face shield alone will not help protect one from contracting the virus.



In an interview with Kasapa FM’s Akokoraba Nyarko, Dr Da Costa recommended that one must also wear the face mask when wearing the face shield in order to prevent suspended particles of the virus from getting in contact with you.



“Face shield alone will not protect you from getting Covid-19 based on the new evidence of the virus. If you want to use the face shield, you must use it with the face mask on because they all serve different purposes “ he advised.



He added that, “the virus suspends mostly in a confined air-conditioned room and therefore wearing of face shield alone must be discouraged in such environments.”



As part of efforts to combat the spread and flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections in the country, the President of Ghana in accordance with powers granted him under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) signed and gazetted a new Executive Instrument (E.I 164) on June 15, 2020.



This instrument has made it mandatory to wear face masks for the next three (3) months.



The instrument shall apply in all parts of Ghana and failure to comply will result in a prison sentence of four to 10 years or a fine of GH¢12,000 to GH¢60,000 or both.



He then advised Ghanaians to adhere strictly to the safety protocols by wearing the face mask or face shield with face mask and observe the social distancing protocols to help stop the spread of Covid-19.









