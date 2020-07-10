General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Coronavirus: We will push for closure of schools if virus spreads - Concerned Teachers

The Coalition Of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT-GH) says they will push for the closure of schools if COVID-19 continues to spread like wildfire in the various Senior High Schools.



According to them, they will be left with no other option also than to withdraw their members from the schools in order not to endanger their lives.



Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ program, President of the Coalition, King Ali Awudu explained that they will continue to support the students and prepare them for their various exams but they are urging the government to up its game in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the various SHSs.



“Though we were against the reopening of the schools, we will continue to do our best for the students.”



“However, the government should not hesitate to close down the schools if the spread should continue. Like other countries, they immediately shut down schools again when COVID-19 started spreading and we can do the same to save the precious lives of our teachers and students,” he said.



NDC Minority calls for closure



The MP for Builsa South and a Member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Hon Dr. Clement Apaak has called on the government to terminate the reopening of school for final year SHS students and reschedule the date for their examination.



Clement Apaak made the comment in an interview with the media at Parliament House.



Clement Apaak said the reported cases of Covid19 in some Senior High schools following the reopening of schools for final year students will create fear and panic among the students which does not augur well for their studies.



Thirteen final year students in senior high schools in the country have tested positive for the global pandemic, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a few days after returning to school, the Ministry of Education has confirmed.



The cases were recorded in the Greater Accra and the Central Regions.













