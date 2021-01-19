General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: We’ve not recorded any case on campus - Private University

The school has debunked rumours of students testing positive

Management of Wisconsin International University College has refuted reports making rounds of a “looming outbreak” of Covid-19 on campus.



According to them, there is no reported case of Covid-19 at any of the school’s campuses in Accra and Kumasi since the outbreak of the disease.



This was confirmed in a statement signed by the Registrar of the University.



The statement states that contrary to the news making rounds of a “looming outbreak” of Covid-19 at Wisconsin International University College, Management of the University wishes to bring to the attention of all that there has been no reported case of Covid-19 at any of the Wisconsin International University College campuses either in Accra or Kumasi since the outbreak of the disease.”



The statement said the school has been adhering to all the safety precautions and protocols as outlined by the Ghana Health Service and the World Health Organisation.



“Management wishes to assure members of the public that adequate measures have been put in place to curtail any possible outbreak of the disease on our campuses,” the statement added.



Below is the full press release from the school



