General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Coronavirus: We’ve not given up on making our own vaccine – GHS

Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service has disclosed that the country is tirelessly working on a locally made vaccine to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic contrary to claims that the government is solely focused on importing one.



Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye has noted that Ghanaian scientists are working round the clock to find the vaccine and is already in talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) for approval immediately the vaccine is secured.



His statement comes after the government was criticized for abandoning efforts of creating its own vaccine for the populace to rather acquire COVID-19 vaccines from vaccine manufacturing companies overseas.



Dr. Dacosta clearing the air on the issue on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with host, Sefa Danquah stated, “Our scientists are still working on getting a vaccine for us. In terms of vaccine development, there are processes we need to go through, including getting approvals from the World Health Organization (WHO) and we’re doing just that”.



He shared that President Akufo-Addo has expressed his trust in Ghanaian scientists to find a vaccine no matter how long it takes and also urged the populace to do same. “I am not sure if Ghana has produced any vaccine yet. But as said by the President, we must believe our scientists can do it even if not now”.



According to Dr. Dacosta, the process for the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines is still underway and promised to communicate any developments to the populace in the coming week.



President Akufo-Addo revealed government has begun discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing companies yesterday at the opening of the 72nd annual New Year School and Conference in Accra.



He indicated that the discussions are with the goal of ordering suitable doses of the vaccines for use in Ghana.