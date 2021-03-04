Regional News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor supports the fight

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP), an NGO, has donated quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The items were mobilized by the Organization, in collaboration with the UK government, Unilever and Hygiene Behaviour Change Coalition, to help KMA fight against the resurgence of COVID-19 in the Kumasi Metropolis.



The items included alcohol-based hand sanitisers, face masks, lifebuoy soaps, Veronica buckets, hand gloves and water tanks.



Mr Anthony Addai, Project Manager for the Coronavirus Response Project, who presented the items, said the gesture was to support the KMA in the fight against the global pandemic, which had massively affected businesses.



Mr Addai stressed the need for members of the public to continue to strictly adhere to all the safety protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service to help curb the resurgence of the virus.



He said the Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor was concerned about the gradual rise in the number of cases in the country and thus, decided to provide the PPE to help fight the spread of the virus.



Mr Addai said the WSUP helped to transform cities by helping millions of people to have easy access to potable water and sanitation facilities.



Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, Chief Executive of KMA, expressed gratitude to the WSUP for its continued support and promised to distribute the items to the health facilities and various markets within the Kumasi Metropolis.



He said WSUP had supported the assembly to construct toilet facilities in many communities in the metropolis.



Mr Osei Assibey appealed to members of the public who had been vaccinated to continue to adhere to the safety protocols to stay safe.