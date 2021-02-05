Regional News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Volta Region records over 200 active cases in less than 3 weeks

Dr. Senanu Dzokoto, Deputy Volta Regional Health Director

Correspondence from Volta Region





The Deputy Volta Regional Health Director, Dr Senanu Dzokoto has mentioned that the region in less than “three weeks” has recorded 206 active cases, as of Thursday, 4 January 2021.



He revealed that “ if you want to put the active cases or the cases that we have recorded within the past four weeks it will be over (206)”



According to him, “we are moving at the rate which we’ve never before since the pandemic” hence the need to do the needful to prevent further positive cases.



Dr. Dzokoto is worried that “we can have the best systems but if the people of the Volta region do not adhere to the safety protocols it will get to a point where we will be overwhelmed by the COVID-19 cases that we have”.



He, therefore, advised residents in the region to take into consideration the various safety protocols in other to combat the virus.



The Director made this known during the Volta regional launch of “Start-Right, Feed-Right”, ceremony held in Ho on Thursday, 4 January 2021, a campaign launched to encourage breastfeeding of infants between zero to six months old.



The Family Health System under the Ghana Health Service championed the campaign to meet the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard, and it’s a year-long campaign.