General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: Vaccines will reduce severity of infections - Aboagye Dacosta

Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service

Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, has refuted claims that the Covid-19 Vaccines are not 100 percent effective.



Dr. Aboagye Dacosta noted that the vaccines will go a long way to reduce the severity of the infections in persons who take the shots, as compared to persons who do not take them.



Ghana received the first consignment of the AstraZeneca and sputnik COVID-19 vaccines today 24th February 2021.



The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the first to be vaccinated.



This move is to assure Ghanaians that the vaccines are safe to use.



Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, who made the comments in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, encouraged the general public to put all fears aside and patronize the vaccines when the vaccination begins.



According to him, the vaccines will prevent deaths and reduce the number of persons admitted to the Intensive Care Units of the various hospitals.



"Depending on your immune system, you can take the vaccine and be protected from contracting the virus. The severity of the infection will however be reduced drastically in persons who may still contract the virus after being vaccinated”, he added.



Asked whether or not the after-effects of Covid-19 which include lung infection, erectile dysfunction will persist after vaccination, Dr Aboagye Dacosta explained that the virus is to strengthen the immune system and protect the body from post covid effects.