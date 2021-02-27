General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Coronavirus: Vaccines are safe, let's pray for it to become more effective - Dr Nsiah Asare

Presidential advisor on Health Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare has given the strongest assurances to doubting Thomases of the vaccines for COVID-19.



According to him, the vaccines are not meant to kill the but rather help protect them from the deadly virus that has taken several lives.



There are several theories on social media and even on traditional media with regards to the efficacy of the vaccines Ghana received.



Some Ghanaians are of the view that they are going to be used as Guinnea pigs for experimentation and have vowed not to take their jabs of the vaccine.



But speaking on Accra-based Okay FM in an interview, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare assured Ghanaians that they should forget the conspiracy theories bandied around on social and traditional media.



He used the opportunity to call on Ghanaians whose faith bar them from taking such vaccines to think of their health and that of people around them saying “do not let your pastor deceive you that the vaccines are not good for you; put your own health and that of other people first. We have decided to speak with all men of god to become ambassadors for the vaccines”.



The Presidential advisor on Health added that “It is God who gave the developers the wisdom to manufacture the vaccines; both the Bible and Quran teach that if we pray over anything before consuming them, they cannot harm us. We will pray over the vaccines so that they become even more effective; through the prayers, Ghana could become one of the first country to defeat COVID-19 through the vaccination”.



Meanwhile, the Information Minister-designate has announced that the vaccines will be deployed to the various health facilities on March 2 in order to start the vaccination process across the country.



