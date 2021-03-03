Coronavirus Vaccine: You set a good example – WHO Boss to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021
Source: 3 News
The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for showing leadership in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
His comment comes after Mr Akufo-Addo and his wife took the vaccines on Monday, March 1.
The event was carried live on television.
In a tweet, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “I salute the example set by President @NAkufoAddo in receiving the first #COVID19 vaccination through the #COVAX Facility.
“Your leadership is key to promoting confidence in this life-saving tool in Flag of Ghana & across Africa.”
I salute the example set by President @NAkufoAddo in receiving the first #COVID19 vaccination through the #COVAX Facility.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 1, 2021
Your leadership is key to promoting confidence in this life-saving tool in ???????? & across Africa.https://t.co/IRP5fhnqan https://t.co/GXfujBOlle