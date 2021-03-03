General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Coronavirus Vaccine: You set a good example – WHO Boss to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received his jab on Monday, March 1

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for showing leadership in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



His comment comes after Mr Akufo-Addo and his wife took the vaccines on Monday, March 1.



The event was carried live on television.



In a tweet, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “I salute the example set by President @NAkufoAddo in receiving the first #COVID19 vaccination through the #COVAX Facility.



“Your leadership is key to promoting confidence in this life-saving tool in Flag of Ghana & across Africa.”





