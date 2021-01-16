General News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Coronavirus: UG-City Campus freshmen break safety protocols during registration

Students from the University of Ghana Accra City Campus

The reopening of schools has come with some concerns as the country continues to battle with the deadly COVID-19.



Despite assurances from government and school authorities that all safety protocols will be followed to the latter, images sighted by GhanaWeb show that students from the University of Ghana Accra City Campus showing no regard for Covid-19 protocols during a registration exercise.



The scenes coming in from the University have been greatly condemned by the general public who have raised concerns on why authorities couldn’t conduct the exercise in batches to ensure the safety of staff and students.



Although most of the students were captured wearing their nose mask, there was no regard for social distancing.



The "disorganized" registration exercise has brought inconvenience to students as they have to wait in long queues under the mercy of the scorching sun with the hope of completing their registration.





