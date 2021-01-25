General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: Two GIJ staff test positive; Ringway campus temporarily closed

Schools reopened in January 2021 per President’s Akufo-Addo’s directive.

The Ringway campus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has temporarily been closed down.



This follows a confirmation of two of its staff members testing positive for COVID-19.#



A memo issued by Management on January 25, 2021, indicated that “there would be a temporary closure of the Ringway campus of GIJ from Monday, 25th to Friday, 29th January 2021.



“The temporary closure is due to two members of staff testing positive for COVID-19”.



The memo further stated: “Work will resume on Monday, 1st February 2021 after fumigation of both the Ringway and North Dzorwulu campuses are complete”.



Management, however, noted: “To ensure that academic work does not grind to a halt, the IT Directorate and Academic Affairs are particularly requested to migrate their work schedule online to provide support services to students. The Security Unit shall continue to operate at full capacity”.



Before then, schools closed across the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March 2020.



