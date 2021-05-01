Coronavirus: Treat India with a different protocol – Ghana told

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: 3 News

The Government of Ghana has been told to handle the people of India and all other persons who travel to and from India with a stricter protocol.



This follows the upwelling in the number of coronavirus cases in that part of the world.



Professor at the University of Ghana, and Director of the West African Center for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens, Gordon Akanzuwine Awandare, who made the proposal on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, May 1 said the measures should, however, not include a ban on flights to and from India.



“I think that we cannot pretend that now every country is safe and we should treat every country the same. One of the lessons that we will all learn from this pandemic is that when you delay taking action you will always pay for it. If we had all taken steps initially to restrict travel from China for just a month we may have saved the world this trouble.



“So, I really don’t think we should pretend that we can continue to allow the same free access from India and from Brazil,” he told host of the programme Abena Tabi.



He added “I am not comfortable with banning flights from any particular country but we have to put restrictions in place. I was hearing that they were planning to impose a mandatory quarantine on people who come from those countries. I hope that is done.



“You cannot treat every country the same, it is the reality. If you do that it will catch up with you. One of the reasons why we had the huge surge in January is that we sat down and saw new variants popping up in the UK and we didn’t take any steps to regulate the entry of people from the UK or tracking the infections coming from the UK.



“By the time we woke up the UK variant had taken over the country. So we cannot do the same thing, we have to put some restrictions in place. I am not saying ban flights from India but we have to treat them with a different protocol.”



The International have reported that a second wave of the virus is ravaging parts of India, with 386,452 new cases reported on Friday – the biggest one-day increase on record for any country.



The BBC reported that there were another 3,500 deaths nationwide and nearly 400 in Delhi – a record for the capital.



The total number of infections in the country has now passed 18 million.



The first consignment of emergency medical supplies from the US arrived on Friday, part of what the White House has said will be more than $100m (£72m) worth of support.



But oxygen supplies and hospital beds remain in desperately short supply across India, with relatives of Covid-19 patients pleading on social media for help.



One senior Delhi police officer said that people were having to cremate family members in crematoriums not designated to take victims of Covid-19.



“That’s why we suggested more crematoriums should be set up,” the officer told the NDTV news channel.