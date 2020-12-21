General News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Coronavirus: Transparency required in procurement, distribution of vaccines – Kwame Jantuah

Kwame Jantuah is a lawyer and former Vice Chair of PIAC

Former Vice-Chair of the Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC), Kwame Jantuah has urged for transparency in the procurement and distribution of the Coronavirus vaccines.



This comes after President Akufo-Addo in his latest address to the nation on measures taken to combat the pandemic disclosed Ghana's plans to procure COVID-19 vaccines when it’s made available.



Speaking on Accra-based Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily show, Lawyer Kwame Jantuah appealed for a priority list to be made as to who gains access to the vaccine in order not to make it partisan.



“I will appeal that we should be very transparent in purchasing this vaccine. When we purchase it, we should have a list of who has access to it, so it doesn't become partisan. The president should tell us who will be having access to it. It is good we are going for the cure, but we should ask, do we have the money to purchase and which quality are we buying?" he stressed.



President Akufo Addo on Sunday, December 20, assured Ghanaians government is working to provide access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.



He added a team of experts have been put together and tasked for the procurement and deployment of the vaccines.



“Ghana, I assure you, is not going to be left behind in having access to the vaccines. I am aware of the anxieties relating to the safety and efficacy of newly-developed vaccines. Government will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe,” the president said.



“To this end, I have put together a team of experts, from the relevant institutions and agencies, who are working assiduously towards the procurement and deployment of the vaccines in Ghana,” he added.



The availability of the Coronavirus vaccine is expected to revive the economy which has been severely impacted by the outbreak of the pandemic since March 2020.

