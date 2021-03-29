Coronavirus: Traders Advocacy Group Ghana hit Kumasi with coronavirus & mask-up campaign

Regional News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), has taken its campaign to the effective wearing of nose masks among the traders in Kumasi as the nation continues to battle the novel coronavirus.



The Group, as usual hit the streets and markets of Kumasi from the Roman Hill, through to Kejetia, Adum and its surroundings, educating the public on the need to always use the nose masks as an effective way of curtailing COVID-19.



Members of TAGG who participated in the exercise distributed over 5000 nose masks and hand sanitizers to people and informed them that the disease is not yet gone.



According them wearing a mask saves lives and if everyone wears a mask, it will help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.



The President of TAGG, Mr David Kwadwo Amoateng underscored the importance of the nose mask and its effective use.



According to him, people who consider themselves healthy “must always mask-up to protect themselves and those around them.”



TAGG COVID-19 Safety Campaign was launched in the Accra Central Market in partnership with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Access Bank, LCB Worldwide Ghana, etc.



It is to encourage traders and the public to follow important public health mitigation measures such as wearing of nose/face masks when in public and when doing business.



"COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want us to go backwards. Wearing of mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, and staying home when sick, continue to be the best defense against the virus."



So, let’s step mask up and halt the COVID pandemic. Protecting yourself means protecting your friends, family members, co-workers, fellow traders and customers. Each and every one of us have it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19,” David Kwadwo Amoateng said.



General Secretary of TAGG, Emmanuel Nana Opoku Acheampong added that there is the need for traders to stay healthy to be able to serve the nation.



In view of that, he explained the need for all to respect all the protocols set out by the health authorities in the interest of fighting the virus.



Partners including the FDA commended TAGG for the consistency in its campaign and how it effectively mobilize the informal sector to assist government and financial institutions to generate data that would boost government revenue generation drive through effective stakeholder engagement to support business and encourage foreign direct investments in Ghana.