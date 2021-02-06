General News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Time to probe efficacy of hydrogen peroxide – GSA boss

Prof Alexander Dodoo, GSA boss

Professor Alex Dodoo, head of the Ghana Standards Authority, GSA, has called on scientists to scientifically test the efficacy of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment and or cure of Coronavirus.



GhanaWeb monitored his comments on Joy FM’s news program, Newsfile; on which panelists discussed the general combat of coronavirus in Ghana.



“…let us carry out a detailed blinded study, using what we all know about how to test things and then come up with a view on it, which is based on fact. Without that, we will harm our society even though the intention from all parties is to save,” he submitted.



He buttressed the general consensus of co-panelists that current usage of the product needed to be regulated given that it could easily and inadvertently be abused. “Currently as we have it, hydrogen peroxide, has not been evaluated. It holds a potential but it must be tested,” he added.



He underlined the role that the FDA, stood to play in the process of scientifically testing the product. “… we are charging Ghanaian scientists, carry out properly evaluated studies under the watch of the Food and Drugs Authority because they will give the license as to whether it is good or bad,” he concluded.



A recent joint monitoring exercise by officers of Pharmacy Council (PC) and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) revealed shortage of hydrogen peroxide in pharmaceutical facilities due to panic buying.



A statement by the two agencies added that the development had given rise to the sale of fake and substandard Hydrogen Peroxide on the market.



Pharmacies and Over the Counter Medicine Shops were thus cautioned to always buy their stocks from licensed wholesalers and manufacturers.



“The general public is also being reminded to purchase only Food and Drugs Authority approved hydrogen peroxide and other medicinal products and be on the lookout for the mandatory FDA registration numbers on such products, if they are manufactured in Ghana,” a statement read.