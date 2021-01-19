General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Coronavirus: Throwback to how some political parties ‘carelessly’ campaigned

Large crowd of NDC and NPP supporters defying coronavirus protocols

Although there is no existing data to back this particular claim, many have linked the surge in the transmission of COVID-19 to election-related activities.



To these critics, the complete disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols at political campaigns during the just ended 2020 general elections is what has caused the sudden increase in cases in the country.



They are of the view that political parties should have resorted to different methods such as door-to-door canvassing to mobilize voters during the election campaign period.



The country has observed a gradual change in the trajectory of the virus, with 57,714 cases, 346 deaths, and 1776 active cases. This according to reports is the highest since the pandemic was first recorded in March 2020.



It is in this light that political parties have been lambasted for not putting in efforts to control their supporters in the heat of the election campaign period.



With that being said, GhanaWeb has put together a video compilation of how some political parties disregarded safety protocols during their campaign in the 2020 general elections



Watch the videos below





Election 2020: Supporters throw caution to the wind as Akufo-Addo, Bawumia submit nomination forms at EC









Massive crowd disregard COVID-19 safety protocols as they welcome NDC's Presidential running mate









Scores of NDC supporters throng EC office alleging cooked figures











President Akufo-Addo tours Volta Region to campaign for votes













Large crowd gather as President Akufo-Addo brings Nsawam campaign tour to an end









Watch how massive supporters welcomed John Mahama during his tour in Volta Region







