General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: There is possibility of community spread of new variant – Ghana Health Service

Director-General for the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service says it is investigating the possibility of the country recording community case of the new variant of the coronavirus.



At a press briefing held on Monday, January 25, 2021, the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said there is no evidence to prove that there have been cases of the new strain at the community level.



He noted that despite recording cases of the UK and South African variant at the Kotoka International Airport, the country is yet to record a case at the community level.



He however indicated that the sudden rise in the numbers give him reasons to suspect there could be a community spread of the new variant.



He assured that the GHS will continue to probe if that is the case and advised Ghanaians to adhere to the protocols.



“Even though we have not demonstrated the new variant, that’s the South African and UK ones in our community search which we are still doing, when we isolated people who tested positive at the airport, We found traces of the UK and a case of the South African variant among them.



Chances are that we may have them and that maybe responsible for the increasing number of spread but the search will continue to see whether we actually have a community presence of the variants in this country", he said.



He also disclosed that all sixteen regions in the country have active cases of the virus.



He expressed worry with the rate at which the severe cases are rising.



"About 32 per cent of people testing positive are actually falling sick," he noted.



Currently, Ghana has 3525 active cases of coronavirus.