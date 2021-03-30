Coronavirus: Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Health Directorate receives first batch of vaccines

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Health Directorate has taken delivery of 2,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.



The first batch of vaccines is to be administered to health workers within the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality after which the next batch will be administered to the public.



Presenting the vaccines to the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Health Directorate on behalf of the government, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Benjamin Kesse, urged the public to avail themselves when it gets to their turn.



He noted that it hasn't been easy walking around with nose mask all the time, adding that the only way we can get out of this ‘new normal’ is to vaccinate.



Receiving the vaccines, the Municipal Health Director, Caroline Otoo, expressed her appreciation to government for making the provision for the safety of health workers and the general public.



She urged the media to continuously educate the public on the essence to vaccinate in order to help eradicate the deadly virus from the country.



