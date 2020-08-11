General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Coronavirus: Stranded Ghanaians in Amsterdam to be evacuated next week

Ghanaians overseas have pleaded to be assisted to return to Ghana in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Ghana’s High Commission in Amsterdam, Netherlands, has responded to a directive from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to return Ghanaians in the European country to Accra.



Detailing the evacuation arrangement in a communiqué to GhanaWeb, the mission said the stranded Ghanaian nationals will be evacuated on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 9:00 am via a KLM flight.



The cost of the flight to the Kotoka International Airport, however, is yet to be confirmed by KLM.



“It should be noted that persons who wish to take advantage of the flight are to make reservations to enable them arrive in Amsterdam to board the flight at the scheduled time and date,” the statement from the Ghana mission in Amsterdam said.



Five hotels have been designated for the returnees in Ghana – Golden Tulip Hotel, Bellair Crest Hotel, La Palm Hotel, Maxlot Hotel and Airside Hotel.



They will be expected to stay in the hotel for at least 14 days in keeping with Coronavirus safety protocols for persons arriving in Ghana from overseas.



The daily cost of staying in the hotels ranges from GHS350 (Airside Hotel) to GHS650 (Bellair Crest).



Using cost from Airside Hotel, it means the returnees will pay not less than GHC4,900 (about $900) for their mandatory fourteen days' stay.



The returnees have also been directed to pay the full cost of hotel reservations directly to any of the five hotels before departure.



They are also to carry appropriate PPEs, like face masks, before boarding the flight.



