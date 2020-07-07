General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Coronavirus: Stop withdrawing your wards from school – GHS, GES

The Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service have advised parents to desist from picking their wards from schools which record COVID-19 cases.



This, according to the two government agencies, risks increasing community spread.



The advice comes after some parents besieged the Accra Girls Senior High School to demand the withdrawal of their wards from the school following 6 recorded cases of covid-19 infection in the school.



In a joint statement by the services on the matter, the two bodies assured of efforts to ensure the safety of students.



The statement further revealed that all contacts of confirmed cases have been identified and separated for onward testing.



