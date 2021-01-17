Politics of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Coronavirus: ‘Stop tertiary students from paying fees’ - MP to Akufo-Addo

MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has written to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin seeking to move a motion to request the President to stop first-year students and continuing tertiary students from paying their fees.



He wants the President to provide a relief package for the students in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.



Describing his request as one that is of urgent public importance, the MP said several Ghanaians have lost their jobs due to the economic consequences of the COVID-19.



He argued that some students and parents have not been able to work to save some funds to pay for their fees hence the government should provide them some relief.



The MP in his letter to the Speaker avers that Parliament could amend the application of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Instrument, 2019 (LI 2386) being a financial legislation by suspending it through an amendment introduced by the President.