General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Coronavirus: Stop panic visits in schools – Committee to parents

A member of the five-member coronavirus sub-committee, Dr Da Costa Aboagye

A member of the five-member coronavirus sub-committee, Dr Da Costa Aboagye has advised against the widespread panic visits by parents and guardians in second-cycle institutions reporting coronavirus cases.



“Parents instead of going to the schools can reach the government information centre on 311 with any complaints, Dr Da Costa, Director of Health Promotion Division, at the Ghana Health Service, urged in an interview on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 fm.



Much of the fake news and misinformation that flooded the internet causing unnecessary panic in schools, according to Dr Da Costa Aboagye, will be dealt with by the committee.



President Akufo-Addo has formed a five-member coronavirus sub-committee to monitor the enforcement of Covid-19 safety protocols in schools nationwide.



The committee members comprise of Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare – Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Okoe Boye- Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Da Costa Aboagye – Director of Health Promotion Division, Ghana Health Service, Dr Yaw Adu Twum – Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General Ghana Health Service.



This was disclosed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a press meeting on Thursday in Accra.



Meanwhile, Dr. Da Costa has said the committee will kick off its work with a crucial meeting between the Conference of Heads of Assisted Second-Cycle Schools (CHASS), Regional and District health directors, billed later today at 12:00 pm.





