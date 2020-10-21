General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus: Stop flouting safety protocols during campaign tours - Prof. Joseph Osafo to political candidates

Prof. Joseph Osafo, Senior Psychologist at the University of Ghana

Senior Psychologist at the University of Ghana, Prof. Joseph Osafo has advised political candidates in the country to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols during their tours.



The political parties and their aspirants have begun their campaigns and, as part of the campaign programme, have been touring Regions to canvass votes from Ghanaians.



The President of the country, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are embarking on separate Regional tours to raise awareness about the government's achievements as they seek a second term in office.



The former President and Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama and his Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang are equally doing same.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Prof. Joseph Osafo expressed concerns over the complete disregard for the health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the masses who throng the campaign grounds.



He urged the leaders to live by example ensuring they and their supporters mandatorily wear nose masks and strictly adhere to the protocols so as to win the fight against the viral infection.



"Let us send a good signal; send a good sign. Don't move from house to house, community to community and village to village flouting all the protocols. You're a leader and you give off very strong exemplary lessons."





