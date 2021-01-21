Health News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Coronavirus: Start mass testing now - Okudzeto Ablakwa to govt

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu has called on the government to be more aggressive with the fight against the deadly COVID-19.



According to him, the government at this juncture should engage in mass testing of the citizens to ascertain the number of people who have the virus.



The lawmaker believes that there should be a total reduction in the $150 been charged at the airport to test travellers.



He shared on social media: "Time to fight COVID-19 like we have never done.

It should be possible to institute a regime of free mass testing including drastically reducing the $150 airport fee. We should be more aggressive & ingenious in our vaccine delivery timelines. And let us all do what we must."



There is a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country with several dignitaries losing their lives as a result of the deadly disease.



Currently, Ghana’s active cases stand at 2,178 cases with 358 deaths.



