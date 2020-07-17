General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Coronavirus: St. Louis senior high strengthens measures to keep students safe

The Covid-19 team of the St. Louis Senior High school in Kumasi has adopted stringent measures to ensure the safety of both students and teachers.



As part of the measures, the team together with health officials from the Suntreso government hospital, has instituted periodic covid-19 screening exercises for students, teachers and the non-teaching staff.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi after one of such screening exercises, Reverend Fr. Eric Ankapong, Chairman of the School’s Covid-19 Management Committee, said the programme was in line with the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service protocols to gather prompt health information on all final year students preparing for their examinations.



He said the screening exercise, the second in the series, was to assure all the 1,600 final year students of their safety on campus and motivate them to concentrate on their studies to pass their final examinations.



Rev. Fr. Ankapong said the exercise would be repeated every two weeks until the students finished their examinations.



The team educated the students on the symptoms of the virus and the need to observe all the preventive protocols to ensure safety.



Mrs. Ama Kyerewaa Benefo, Headmistress of the school, commended members of the school’s covid-19 management team for their hard work and commitment to duty and urged the students and staff to abide by all the preventive protocols to stay safe.





