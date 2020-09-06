General News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Coronavirus: Some travelers returning to Ghana have tested positive - Dr. Oko-Boye

Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Benard Oko-Boye has disclosed that some travelers who returned home after the government opened the Kotoka International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus.



Although he failed to disclose the number of the persons involved, he said these individuals came into Ghana with negative results but after they were tested at the Airport, the results came out positive.



He said the persons are being treated at the Ga East Hospital.



According to him, the persons are asymptomatic.



He was speaking on Accra based Oman Fm on the measures the government has adopted in fighting the virus.



The medical doctor said the government of Ghana has performed so well in managing the outbreak with Ghana’s mortality rate now at 0.5%.



The active cases he added are below 1,000 with over 43,000 recoveries.



He however advised Ghanaians not to let their guard down but adhere strictly to the safety protocols.



He also reiterated that the $150 cost as a testing fee for travelers was the cheapest and should not be seen as exorbitant.



The reading regime at the airport he opined has helped in discovering the positive results of some travelers.

