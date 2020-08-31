General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Coronavirus: Six proprietors dead over closure of schools - GNACOPS

The Executive-Director of Ghana National Council of Private Schools, Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah, has revealed that six proprietors for some private schools in the country have died due to the implications of restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.



According to him, the closure of schools for the last five months has put a financial strain on proprietors who have to find ways and means to pay teachers and other staff.



“We have lost six proprietors because of this…when they see their teachers, they collapse and when they take them to the hospitals they don’t come back. Even next week we are going to bury one of our members,” Mr Gyetuah said on the Morning Starr on Monday.



Mr. Gyetuah also kicked against the decision by the government to reopen schools for only SHS 2 and JHS 2. According to President Akufo-Addo, these category of students must report to school on October 5.



But Mr Gyetuah has described the decision as strange and unfortunate. According to him, government should have opened schools for all Junior High Schools.



“Government should have reopened schools for all junior high students…we don’t accept this reopening of schools because if you look at things, what academic calendar are they going to continue?.



“This tells you effective consultation wasn’t done in the reopening of schools as the president said yesterday. The committee that was set up sat only twice but they were supposed to sit about five times and with broader consultation.”

