General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Coronavirus: Set good examples – Medical Association tells Parliamentarians

Parliamentarians in cabinet (File photo)

President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Ankobea have advised Members of Parliament (MP) to do right by Ghanaians and self-isolate after testing positive for the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to him, reported incidents of MPs testing positive for the virus and still attending Parliamentary sessions and going to public spaces is unfortunate.



Dr. Ankobea said, “We all pray the laws and directives on COVID-19 safety measures should be followed. If people who don’t wear face masks are being arrested, then why should you as an MP not self-isolate and care for himself after testing positive for the virus? If you don’t go to parliament and rather focus on your health and safety of others, what happens?”



On his authority, Parliamentarians and leaders are expected to set good examples for the populace to follow and it is unfortunate they acted in such an irresponsible manner. “They need to set good examples. It is just unfortunate they went to the chamber of Parliament with the virus. But as the Speaker said, it is clear they knew they had tested positive. It is just unfortunate.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, the GMA President indicated that, it is the responsibility of anyone who tests for the virus to follow up and know their results. “If we don’t follow up on our results, then our figures will keep soaring and will be a huge source of worry”.



Dr. Ankobea motioned it would be sad if the MPs acted this way because they fear stigmatization. “I don’t want to believe our MPs are thinking about stigmatization. If our leaders are thinking that way, then it is sad”.



He advised them to self-isolate and do the needful to protect their families and colleagues.



Some fifteen (15) Members of Parliament (MPs) have tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic as disclosed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin. Although he did not disclose their identities, he advised MPs to regard COVID-19 safety protocols to the latter.



This comes after a three-day health screening exercise organized for the MPs last week.



