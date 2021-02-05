Regional News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: ATL FM News

Coronavirus: Schools in the Central Region record cases – GHS

The Deputy Director of Public Health in the Central Region for the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Godfred Kwabena Sarpong has disclosed that some schools in the region have had cases of the Covid-19 since reopening.



According to him, at the tertiary level, about 30 cases have been recorded while the senior high schools have recorded 6 case active cases and 12 suspected cases.



Speaking on the ATLANTIC WAVE, on Thursday Dr. Kwabena Sarpong noted that contact tracing and isolation are currently ongoing to contain and prevent the spread of the virus.



He said results of the 12 suspected cases will soon be received by health officials.



“Fortunately majority of the cases recorded are mild cases and in their home environment. About two are in moderate to severe conditions and so have been sent to the hospital and treatment facilities” he said.



Addressing some challenges leading to the outbreak of the disease in schools, he indicated that some lacklustre approaches many students and lecturers have taken to the adherence of the laid down protocols continuous to be a hindrance in managing the spread



He further added that only strict adherence to the laid down safety protocols as directed the government will help prevent the spread of the virus in the schools.



Currently, Ghana has recorded 696 new cases pushing the active case count to 6,086. Six new COVID-19 deaths have also been recorded putting the death toll to 440. This was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, February 5, 2021.