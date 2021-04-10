Coronavirus: Schools and health facilities in Akatsi South receive items - Director

Regional News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: GNA

Samuel Benedict Nugblega, the Director of Human Resource at the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), has presented some personal protective equipment (PPE) to some schools and hospitals within the Akatsi Municipality of the Volta region.



The items totalling over GHC 15,000.00 were distributed to the various Basic Schools and health institutions within the Municipality.



The gesture was targeted at complementing government efforts in combating the Coronavirus disease as well as ensuring good hygiene practices in the educational sector.



Mr Nugblega, who is also a former Parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Akatsi South, reiterated the need to equip some key institutions with the needed health equipment for effective and efficient delivery of services.



He said it was his dream to keep contributing to the welfare of humanity through health and other important institutions.



Mr Nugblega disclosed this during a presentation tour to some health facilities and basic schools in the Municipality to guard against the spread of coronavirus disease and other communicable diseases.



Some items presented to the health facilities include reusable and disposable face masks, chlorine, gallons of disinfectants, sanitizers, and multipurpose liquid soaps.



Thermometer guns and other PPE were equally presented to some sixteen basic schools during the tour.



Dr George Nyarko, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Health Services, who received the items on behalf of the health facilities, expressed deep appreciation for the continuous benevolent practice by Mr Nugblega.



"There is someone who is always there to support a good course, others must emulate the same for us to have a robust health system in the Municipality," he said.



Mr Clement Katsekpor, a deputy Ghana Education Service (GES) Director in charge of administration and finance, on behalf of the education directorate, thanked Mr Nugblega and his team for the kind gesture.



He promised the items received would be used for the intended purpose.



Mr Katsekpor further called for more collaborative efforts toward ensuring quality education in the area.



Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South, who witnessed the event, commended Mr Nugblega for "contributing his quota to these key institutions."



He also assured the "government is doing everything possible to complete the abandoned Municipal hospital project."



Some headteachers of the beneficiary schools thanked the donors for the support.