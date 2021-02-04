General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: School sent child home over suspected infection - guardian alleges

GES has coronavirus guidelines in place for schools

A guardian has alleged that his nephew was sent home from school over a suspected coronavirus infection.



Ghanaweb monitored the narration which took place on Accra-based Joy FM’s morning show.



The anonymous caller, only identified as George, narrated how a teacher called him to inform him of the issue and asked him to come and take the nephew to get tested.



According to him, when he arrived at the unnamed school, his nephew had been quarantined: “I met this tutor and he took me to where my nephew had been quarantined. I asked whether any expenses had been made but he said no.”



He continued, that the child and a friend had visited two hospitals – the second being Cocoa Clinic – for the suspected case to be tested but on both occasions, the child failed to have his sample taken.



George further narrated how he had to roll down his glasses and ventilate his car to enable him take the nephew home. “We went to Pantang (hospital) the following day to take the test, he took his medication and after three days he was okay,” he added.



He said he “didn’t have any grounds to suspect that he (the nephew) had covid but under these difficult conditions, we have no option than to take the test. The test came out negative."



He expressed worry about how coronavirus prevention was being handled especially in schools.



He added that going by his experience, the infection could spread more easily and faster.



“So if my nephew had covid, he would have infected that student and imagine what would have happened,” he concluded.