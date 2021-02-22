Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

Coronavirus: Savelugu Hospital to be closed down for 2 weeks

The spike in cases could see the hospital closed

The Savelugu Municipal Hospital in the Northern Region has announced that the hospital will on February 22, 2021, undergo a 2-week partial close-down due to a surge of COVID 19 infections in the Municipality.



A memo sighted by this reporter indicates that the reason for the closure is to afford the hospital space for a disinfection exercise to take place.



“The hospital shall render only emergency services" the statement added.



This according to the memo will enable the hospital to reduce staff-client interaction and pave way for the disinfection of the place, in other to break the chain of transmission.



They, therefore, entreat the general public to remain calm and co-operate with the management of the hospital.



They also urged the general public to take precautionary measures seriously.