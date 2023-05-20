Coronavirus: Restrictions at all entry levels lifted – GHS

General News of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana has lifted COVID-19 restrictions at all entry points beginning Saturday, May 20, 2023.



The Ghana Health Service announced this in a statement signed by its Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.



According to the GHS, the decision was influenced by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) announcement on May 5, 2023, that COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.



“Based on the global and national situation, at the last national COVID-19 Task Force meeting on May 17, 2023, the following decisions were taken: Pre-departure testing and test at all Points of Entry are no more a requirement for all passengers. COVID-19 Health Declaration form for international travellers has been suspended. These measures are to take effect from today, 20. May 2023”.



“The health systems in the country have maintained sufficient capacity in the midst of these threats. The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, with support of our partners, will continue to ensure operational readiness and flexibility to respond during surges of COVID-19 while maintaining other essential health services and preparing for the emergence of new variants with increased severity or capacity,” GHS further noted.



“For constant vigilance and protection of persons from COVID-19 infections, the following measures are to be maintained: COVID-19 Vaccination drive will continue. Persons with symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat would be tested for both Flu and COVID-19 at our sentinel sites across all 16 regions. Surveillance will continue to help us identify any new COVID-19 variants of Concern. The public is to maintain general safety measures like handwashing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Persons with complaints of fever, cough and sore throat should report to the nearest health facility for management. Persons who test positive for COVID-19 are to be managed with existing protocols”.