Coronavirus: Recovered Education Minister leads anti-stigma campaign

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister, recently recovered from the virus

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has launched a campaign for an end to the stigmatisation of people who have recovered from COVID-19.



In a Facebook post featuring images of some of his staff who contracted the disease and have since recovered, the Minister called for a fight not only against the disease but the negative stereotypes around it.



“Those who survive it have a story to tell, and it is not a pretty one. We must not make it worse for them by stigmatizing and then ostracizing them,” he declared.



Posing alongside his recovered team members in customised polo T-shirts with the inscription “I HAVE BEEN ATTACKED BY COVID-19. I HAVE SURVIVED IT AND FULLY RECOVERED”, Dr Prempeh said he was proud of them, and declared, “Thank God we beat it. Today, we say No to Stigmatisation.”



It will be recalled that in recent times, Dr. Prempeh has granted interviews to various media houses during which he spoke extensively about his experiences whilst on admission in hospital for the disease, describing it as something he would never wish on his worst enemy.



He also emphasized the importance of abiding by the hygiene and social distancing protocols, stressing that he did abide by them religiously and yet caught it.



It is expected that the bold decision by the Minister to stand up publicly to fight stigmatisation along with his team will further bolster the efforts of the government even further.







Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, confirmed that the Education Minister is leading a campaign against stigmatising people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus.



Mr Obeng-Fosu also contracted the virus but has now recovered.



He extended this call to friends and family of the SHS students who have also recovered from the disease to extend affection towards them.



He also cautioned against the publication of pictures of the recovered students on social media and other means.





