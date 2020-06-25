General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Public urged to continue practicing safety protocols

Mrs Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) in charge of Finance and Administration, has urged the public to continue to adhere to the safety protocols in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.



"Let us wear the nose masks properly, it should cover the bridge of our nose and all the way down under the chin," she added.



Mrs Dzokoto-Lomoh made the remarks on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Immigration when she received personnel protective equipment (PPE) donated to the Service by the Transsion Technology Ghana Limited (TTGL).



The items include 5,000 medical nose masks, 1,600 N95 nose masks, 800 medical goggles, 10 boxes of bottle water and 2,000 single-use hand gloves.

She urged the public to desist from pushing the nose mask under the chin to rest on the neck.



Mrs Dzokoto-Lomoh expressed gratitude to the company and assured them that the items would get to personnel who were at the frontiers combating the virus.



Madam Ruth Boatemaa Boakye, the Senior Administrator of TTGL, who handed the items over to the GIS expressed the delight of the company to contribute its quota to the fight against the deadly virus.



She said:"Case counts of infected persons keep soaring and it is important that we support the Immigration Service, one of the security institutions in the country playing a critical role in the fight against the virus."

