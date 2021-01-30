Health News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: Public cautioned against staying long hours in air-conditioned places

Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Aboagye Dacosta

The Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Aboagye Dacosta, has urged the general public to add regular workouts to daily routines to fight against the deadly coronavirus.



Dr Aboagye Dacosta’s comments follow an increase in Ghana’s Covid-19 cases.



According to the medical doctor, regular exercises will help boost the immune system to fight against the virus.



Dr. Aboagye Dacosta also urged the general public to desist from using air-conditions and make it a point to always be in a properly ventilated room.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, The Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Aboagye Dacosta noted that ideally, a 30-minute workout daily will boost the immune system and help the fight against the deadly coronavirus.



He called on corporate organizations, whose staff are not working from home to ensure that doorknobs are disinfected regularly to curb the spread.



“If you are in an enclosed office, kindly open the windows instead of using the air-conditions. This is the time offices need to hold virtual meetings and make sure staff do not sit close to each other in the offices. We keep repeating the need for everyone to observe the safety protocols, because is the surest way to help fight the virus. All we need to do is to just observe the protocols,” he said.



The country has recorded 625 new cases of the coronavirus bringing the total number of active cases to 3,940 as at Friday, January 29 2021.



The death toll is now 390.