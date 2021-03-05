You are here: HomeNews2021 03 05Article 1196536

General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Coronavirus: Prominent personalities who have taken vaccine shots

Combination photo (l - r) Chief Imam, President Akufo-Addo and Asantehene Combination photo (l - r) Chief Imam, President Akufo-Addo and Asantehene

Vaccine skepticism has been a major issue amid the increasing spread of conspiracy theories being spread across social media platforms.

As a result, governments especially in Africa have been tasked with the need to instill confidence in the safety and reliability of doses imported into the country.

Ghana made history when it became the first country in the world to receive vaccines under the WHO-led COVAX facility in mid-week of last week. President Akufo-Addo last Monday became the first person to receive a COVAX dose in the world.

He said the decision to publicly take his shot was to show that the vaccine was safe. He received his shot at the 37 Military Hospital along with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

On the same day, Vice-president Bawumia and his wife Samira also received their shots at the Police Hospital. Government planned for a number of prominent personalities to receive their jabs to boost public confidence.

GhanaWeb chronicles a number of public personalities to have received their jabs.

1. President and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

2. Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and Second Lady Samira Bawumia

3. Former President John Dramani Mahama and wife Lordina Mahama

4. Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu

5. National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

6. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff

7. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of Ghana Health Service

8. Electoral Commission chairperson Jean Mensa

9. Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

10. Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

11. Enoch Teye Mensah - Former MP, current Council of State member

12. Aaron Mike Oquaye - Immediate past Speaker of Parliament

13. University of Ghana Vice Chancellor, Ebenezer Oduro Owusu













